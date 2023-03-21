Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Sign Off From Africa Like This

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who were busy holidaying in Africa, have jetted off for Mumbai. However, before leaving, the actress made sure to update her fans by dropping a picture on her Instagram handle. In the image, the Pataudi family can be seen walking towards their private jet. Kareena can be seen holding Jeh's hand, both twinning in co-ord sets, while Saif can be seen holding Taimur's hand. Along with a picture, Kareena wrote an emotional note about leaving a bit of her heart in the "wild". She wrote, "Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild... (heart emoticon) Africa 2023," followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look below:

The Pataudi family jetted off to Africa a week ago and since then Kareena has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures on her Instagram stories. On Monday, the actress shared a picture of herself that featured a lion in the background and captioned it as "Spot the beauty". Also, she shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan in which he sported clean shaven look and captioned it as "Recognize him? Close shave in Africa."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture in which she can be seen relaxing on a couch while Zebras can be seen grazing in the background. Calling them "new friends," she wrote, "What you doin? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends..."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has several films lined up - Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, Rhea Kapoor's The Crew and Hansal Mehta's untitled.