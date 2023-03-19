Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh Is The 'Ladies Man' In New Pics From Africa Diaries

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is keeping her Insta family updated by treating them to new pictures from her Maasai Mara diaries. After Saif Ali Khan, the actress dropped an image of her younger son Jehangir aka Jeh, who seems to be enjoying the attention. In the image, Jeh is facing his back to the camera while Kareena and the women of the Maasai tribe are happily looking at him. Jeh, in a yellow t-shirt and black pants, is holding a stick in his hand. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Kareena captioned it as "Jeh baba the ladies man," followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look below:

Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture in which she is clicking a photo of women of the Maasai tribe and captioned it as "With the wonderful ladies of the Maasai community," followed by a heart emoticon. In the image, Kareena can be seen in a casual outfit - a blue shirt paired with black pants. Take a look below:

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and captioned it as "It's too hit in the Mara."

Kareena Kapoor's Africa diaries don't end here - A few days ago, the actress shared a picture of herself sitting on a couch while in the background, we can see Zebras grazing. Calling them her "new friends," the Laal Singh Chaddha actress captioned it as "What you doin? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor has several films lined up - The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, The Devotion Of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's untitled project.