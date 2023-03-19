Kareena Kapoor Can't Stop Gushing Over Saif Ali Khan's Pic From Maasai Mara: 'It's Too Hot In...'

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is in Africa with her family, is enjoying her time to the fullest. Recently, the actress has treated her Insta family to a picture of Saif Ali Khan enjoying the view. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as, "It's too hot in the Mara," and we couldn't agree more. In the image, Saif can be seen in a blue t-shirt, jeans and a white printed jacket, smiling as he admires the view (or maybe simply posing for the camera) in Maasai Mara.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a gorgeous picture of herself from Africa diaries. In the image, she can be seen posing beside a jeep in a white ensemble. In the caption, she wrote, "It's called Safari Chic," followed by a star and heart emoticon.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a mesmerising view of two lions standing on a fallen, barren tree and captioned it as, "When time stood still..."

Meet Kareena Kapoor's "new friends" Zebra. The actress shared a breathtaking picture in which she can be seen relaxing on a couch while in the background, her "new friends" can be seen grazing. "What you doin (doing)? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends," read the caption.

Kareena Kapoor is having a blast in Africa with Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Hansal Mehta's untitled.