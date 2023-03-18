Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Sister-In-Law Soha Ali Khan's ROFL Post Inspired By Her: 'Too Funny'

Soha Ali Khan recreated Kareen's post. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is in Africa, holidaying with her family, has actively been sharing pictures. She posted a picture of herself with a few zebras in the background a couple of days ago. Taking a leaf from from Kareena's post, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan too posted a picture - the only difference was that she posed indoors, in front of a zebra painting. Kareena Kapoor loved the ROFL picture and she shared it on her Instagram and wrote: "Too funny guys." Soha Ali Khan posted the picture along with a friend on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Kareena Kapoor you inspired us to find some new friends to hang with too #safariinthecity."

See Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

See the original post shared by Kareena Kapoor here. She had captioned it: "What you doin? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends..."

Posting a new picture from her safari, Kareena wrote: "It's called Safari chic."

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Kareena Kapoor married Soha Ali Khan's brother Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6 and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to actor Kunal Kemmu since 2015. They have a daughter named Inaaya Naumi.