Kareena Kapoor Is Hanging Out With Her 'New Friends' In Africa. Any Gussess?

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is having a blast with her "new friends" in Africa, and this picture stands as proof. The actress, who is holidaying with Saif Ali Khan and her sons Taimur and Jeh in Africa, has shared a new photo on her Instagram handle. In the image, Kareena can be seen lying on a sofa as she poses for the camera, while in the background, we can see, Zebras grazing. Sharing the post, Kareena captioned it as "What you doing? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends..."

Kareena Kapoor has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures on her Instagram stories. Earlier today, she shared a photo of herself looking uber cool in a white t-shirt layered with a denim shirt and accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "Under the Adrican sky."

Kareena Kapoor also wished her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt in the most adorable way. Alia is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and on this occasion, Kareena shared a cute picture on her Instagram stories. Calling her the "best actress," she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best actress ever... love you so much Alia. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place," followed by heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

