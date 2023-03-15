On Alia Bhatt's Birthday, Sister Shaheen Shares ROFL Pics Of The Actress: '30 Years Of These Faces'

Shaheen Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: shaheenb)

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today (March 15), and on this special occasion, her sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped a quirky birthday post for the actress. Shaheen shared two posts on her Instagram handle featuring Alia's priceless expressions. The first post seems to be from their vacation in which Alia can be seen enjoying coconut water while checking her phone. Alia's grumpy expression is just unmissable. Sharing the post, Shaheen wrote, "30 years of this face." Soon after she shared the post, Alia was quick to reply, "Hahahahahahahahahahahah."



In the next post, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt can be seen having a blast on their vacation. Sharing the post, Shaheen wrote a sweet birthday note that read, "30 years of these faces. Happy Birthday best friend. Couldn't do a second of this journey without you - there is no Tanna without Aloo."



It seems Alia Bhatt had a midnight birthday celebration with her family, including Mahesh Bhatt, as her step-sister Pooja Bhatt shared some adorable pictures on her Instagram stories wishing her. Pooja and Alia are seen twinning in white ensembles. "Happy International Alia Bhatt day," Pooja captioned the post.

Meanwhile, it is Alia's first birthday as a mother. Alia welcomed baby girl Raha in November 2022 - a few months after marrying actor Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.