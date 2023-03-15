To 'Bahurani' Alia Bhatt, A Birthday Wish From Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Sid-Kiara reception in Mumbai.

Superstar Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today (March 15) and social media is being flooded with heartfelt greetings from fans, friends and family of the actress. Among the plethora of messages in a special post from the Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia is married to the veteran star's son, actor-producer Ranbir Kapoor. On the occasion, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful image of Alia on Instagram Stories and said, “Happy birthday Bahurani only love and more love.” Along with the message, Neetu Kapoor also added a crown emoji and tagged the actress. In the image, Alia looks lovely in an all-black look and dewy makeup.

On her milestone birthday, Alia Bhatt's step-sister Pooja Bhatt also expressed her heartfelt wishes on social media. Pooja shared a picture of Alia, herself, and their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, all beaming with happiness while dressed in matching white ensembles. Along with the photo, Pooja captioned, "Happy International Alia Bhatt day," and shared another picture of Alia looking stunning in statement earrings and a black hat while grinning ear-to-ear with her father. These pictures seem to have been taken during Alia's late-night birthday celebrations.

Alia Bhatt's 30th birthday is also her first as a mother. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha in November 2022.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is all geared up to grace the silver screen with Karan Johar's upcoming romantic movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the film, she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 28. In addition, she is also part of director Farhan Akhtar's next project, Jee Le Zara, where she stars opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.