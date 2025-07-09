Who Is Vedika Prakash Shetty, Alia Bhatt's Ex-Assistant Arrested For Cheating Actor Of Rs 77 Lakh

Police have arrested Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant Vedika Prakash Shetty over charges of cheating the actor of approximately Rs 77 lakh.

What's Happening

Vedika Prakash Shetty, who formerly worked in the capacity of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's personal assistant, has been taken into custody by the police.

Vedika Prakash Shetty also took care of the actor's personal funds. According to reports, she has committed fraud of Rs 76,90,892 from both Alia Bhatt's personal accounts and her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions's accounts.

Who Is Vedika Prakash Shetty

Vedika Prakash Shetty, 32, worked with Alia Bhatt between 2021 and 2024. She is accused of committing irregularities worth Rs 76.9 lakh in the actor's production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Private Limited which was launched in 2021.

Besides her role at the production banner, Vedika Prakash Shetty also handled Alia Bhatt's personal accounts.

Police have said, Vedika Prakash Shetty committed the fraud between May 2022 and August 2024. Alia Bhatt's mother, actor Soni Razdan filed a complaint against Vedika Prakash Shetty alleging financial misconduct with the Juhu Police on January 23, 2025. The police then registered a case under sections relating to criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Soon after Soni Razdan filed the complaint, Vedika Prakash Shetty went missing and kept changing her location. According to police, she was tracked down to Rajasthan, then to Karnataka, then to Pune and then to Bengaluru. The police eventually arrested her in Bengaluru, nearly five months after a complaint was filed. She was then brought to Mumbai on a transit demand.

How Vedika Prakash Shetty Allegedly Committed The Fraud

According to police investigation, Vedika Prakash Shetty embezzled the money by allegedly preparing fake bills which she then got signed by Alia Bhatt. She reportedly told the actor that the expenses were related to her work, including travel and meetings. She carried out these activities between 2023 and 2025

The money was first transferred to Vedika Prakash Shetty's friend's account. This friend would later send the money to Vedika Prakash Shetty.

According to sources, cops are sifting through Vedika Prakash Shetty's bank accounts and financial records.

Alia Bhatt is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

In A Nutshell

Actor Alia Bhatt's ex-assistant Vedika Prakash Shetty has been arrested by the police for allegedly duping the actor of approximately Rs 77 lakh over a period of two years. The former PA was taken into custody almost five months after Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan filed a police complaint against her.