Neetu Kapoor Shares Priceless Throwback Pic With Late Husband Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died after a prolonged battle with cancer in 2020. Ever since, fans, friends and family members of the actor have been celebrating him in numerous ways. Pictures and videos of Rishi Kapoor are a regular fixture on the social media timelines of his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor. The actress often shares old pictures featuring the actor and recounts the special moments she spent with her late husband. Her latest Instagram Stories stands as testimony to this. The veteran actress shared a throwback image taken “five years back” from their travel diaries. In the picture, Neetu can be seen seated next to late Rishi Kapoor as a selfie is being clicked. For the caption, the actress wrote, “Today 5 years back when we left for the Khullam Khulla show in London with @vgjairam was too special,” with a heart emoji.

Before that, Neetu Kapoor shared another cute throwback gem from their family album. In the image, you can spot Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor standing next to their children, Riddhima and Ranbir. The family of four – wearing their summer hats – is seen posing against a floral wall. In the caption, Neetu Kapoor stated, “Time flies…Only memories.”

On the personal front, Neetu Kapoor turned grandmother, once again, in 2022 with the birth of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha. Neetu Kapoor had shared the happy news by posting a statement drafted by the proud parents. The original statement by the couple read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt also shared on social media that the little one's name was chosen by Neetu Kapoor. Sharing an image, Alia Bhatt said: “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili, she is joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you, Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Neetu Kapoor, who made her comeback to the movies with JugJugg Jeeyo, will be seen next in Milind Dhaimade's next with Sunny Kaushal.