Pics: Ranbir And Neetu Kapoor Visit Their New House To Check Progress

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir were spotted in Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor and her son Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at their under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow in Pali Hills, Mumbai, on Wednesday. The mother-son duo arrived to check the progress. The veteran actress was pictured talking to a team member. Neetu Kapoor looked pretty in a shirt and black pants, while Ranbir looked uber cool in a brown sweatshirt and matching pants. They happily waved at the shutterbugs (separately). Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor often visit their new house to check the progress. Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the new parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday to spend some quality time with their family. They attended a family dinner. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda, Rima Jain-Manoj Jain and their kids, Armaan-Anissa Malhotra and Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Kunal Kapoor and his daughter Shaira, also attended the get-together.

Neetu Kapoor shared many pictures on her Instagram stories offering a glimpse into their fam-jam. Check out the pictures below:

Karisma Kapoor has also shared happy pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Fam Jam always the best #familylove." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Next, she will be seen in Letter To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor.