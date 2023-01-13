Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Step Out With Daughter Raha For A Walk

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were pictured with daughter Raha for the first time in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The star couple stepped out with daughter Raha for a walk. They were accompanied by Alia's sister and author Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter in November last year. They named her Raha. Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married.
See the photos here:
Alia Bhatt announced the name of the baby in this Instagram post last year.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."
Alia Bhatt had a stellar 2022 professionally. She will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases last year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.