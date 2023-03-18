New Day, New Pics From Kareena Kapoor's Africa Diaries

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is making us green with envy, courtesy - photos from her Africa vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress is having a great time at what appears to be a national park and she is sharing glimpses of her family holiday ever since she flew to Kenya, one picture at a time. After sharing snaps of herself posing with a rhinoceros and zebras in the background, Kareena Kapoor gave her fans a sneak peek into the “cobalt blue night” of Kenya. The image is from her candlelight dinner with her family and she looks cute in a sweatshirt, which she paired with denims. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Cobalt blue nights (red heart icon.” Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories also feature her adorable photo with son Taimur. “Bush and beta,” she captioned the pic.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a mesmerising view of two lions standing on a fallen, barren tree. She had the perfect caption to describe the photo. Kareena wrote, “When time stood still (red heart and star emoji).”

Kareena Kapoor's photo album from Kenya doesn't end here. She has also uploaded a picture of herself chilling on a couch. One can see beautiful zebras, or should we say Kareena's “new friends” grazing in the background. “What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends,” read the caption.





By the way, did you see Kareena Kapoor's selfie with a rhinoceros? She posted it on her Instagram Stories with an ROFL caption. In the picture, her “expression says it all.” Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It was headlined by Aamir Khan and also starred Mona Singh. Kareena's upcoming projects include Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, as well as Hansal Mehta's untitled project. She also has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Kareena will share screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film.



