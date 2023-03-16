Watch Out Kareena Kapoor, There's A Rhino Behind You. See LOL Africa Pic

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is living her best life in Africa and her latest Instagram story stands as proof. The actress, who is holidaying with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in Africa, has shared the latest update from her trip. To those wondering, Kareena took a selfie with a rhinoceros and posted it on Instagram with the caption, "The expression says it all". In the picture, Kareena Kapoor looks super adorable as she makes a face with the animal in the background. Take a look at the story here:

The hilarious post reminds us of another Instagram entry made by the actress a day back where she was clicked with zebras in the background. In the image, Kareena can be seen lying on a sofa as she poses for the camera while in the background, we can see the Zebras grazing. Sharing the post, Kareena captioned it as "What you doing? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends..."

Take a look below:

Kareena Kapoor has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures on her Instagram stories. Earlier she shared a photo of herself looking uber cool in a white t-shirt layered with a denim shirt and accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "Under the African sky."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6 and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will release this year.