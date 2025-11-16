Akon's Bengaluru Concert Turns Chaotic As Fans Pull His Pants Down In Viral Video: " This Is Highly Unacceptable"

Senegalese-American singer Akon has found himself at the centre of a troubling viral moment after his Bengaluru show on November 14. While the tour has been marked by enthusiastic crowds across Delhi, Bengaluru, and now Mumbai, where he is set to perform his final India show on November 16, a clip from the Bengaluru leg has sparked widespread outrage online.

Viral Video Shows Fans Pulling Akon's Trousers

The video, originally shared by Instagram user Zumair Khaja, shows Akon performing his hit track Sexy Bitch near the VIP section. As he interacts with fans along the barricades, several people in the front row can be seen grabbing at his trousers, forcing him to repeatedly pull them back up mid-performance.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, the singer maintained his composure and continued the song.

Fans Express Shame And Disappointment

The moment quickly spread across social platforms and triggered a wave of shock and criticism.

Social media users lashed out at the behaviour, calling it disrespectful and unacceptable. One comment read, "This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him."

Another added, "what is this bro? This is highly unacceptable." Others expressed frustration over people excusing the misconduct.

"Normalizing harassing people and then claiming they are overhated online" one user wrote, while another said, "Akon be like: kaha in darindo ke beech me aa gya mein."

The incident has also reignited conversations around concert etiquette and the treatment of international performers in India. Many online users said the crowd's actions reflect poorly on the country. One comment that gained traction read, "So many people laughing and actually saying this is 'love' for the artist. No wonder why the world looks at india like that. Shame."

Akon, known globally for chart-toppers like Right Now, I Wanna Love You, Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, Don't Matter, and the Bollywood blockbuster hit Chammak Challo, has enjoyed a strong fanbase in India for years. The incident has therefore left many long-time followers disheartened.