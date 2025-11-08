Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Singer Akon's Concert In Delhi Tomorrow

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of American rapper and singer Akon's live music concert in Delhi on November 9 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium), New Delhi.

The event titled “Akon India Tour 2025” will take place from 5 PM to 10 PM, and a massive turnout of around 10,000 spectators is expected from across the National Capital Region.

To ensure smooth traffic movement and public convenience, elaborate traffic arrangements and parking plans have been made.

Entry and Parking Arrangements

* Spectators attending the concert can enter the JLN Stadium through Gate No. 13 and 14.

* Parking facilities for visitors will be available at Gate Nos. 7 to 9 of the stadium and at the SCOPE Complex MCD Parking, which have been reserved by the organizers for concertgoers.

Traffic Restrictions (4 PM - 11 PM)

To manage the expected heavy footfall and vehicular movement, traffic restrictions will be enforced in the vicinity of the stadium on November 9 from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

* Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will not be allowed to ply between JLN Stadium Red Light and B.P. Marg during this period.

* Commuters are advised to avoid B.P. Marg, CGO Complex Road, and roads leading to JLN Stadium, as congestion is expected.

Emergency and Public Advisory

Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders, and police vehicles will be allowed free passage on restricted routes while on duty. However, they are advised to avoid B.P. Marg and CGO Complex Road to prevent inconvenience.

Delhi Traffic Police has urged citizens to:

* Use public transport to reach the venue.

* Plan journeys in advance keeping in mind possible delays due to crowd movement.

* Follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed around the area to ensure smooth vehicular flow.

The department has assured that adequate arrangements have been made for diversion and regulation of traffic, and all efforts will be taken to minimize inconvenience to the public during the event.