Prime Minister Narendra Modi Signs Autographs For Kareena Kapoor's Sons Taimur And Jeh. See Viral Pic

Kareena Kapoor is a doting mother and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor and other family members shared a bunch of special pictures from their meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The Kapoor clan invited PM Modi to join the Raj Kapoor birth centenary celebrations, which will start on December 13 with a film festival. Kareena's carousel post grabbed the Internet's attention for a reason. A picture shows PM Modi signing an autograph for Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor also shared a close-up shot making the names visibly clear. In other pictures, PM Modi can be seen interacting with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor treated her fans to adorable pictures of Jeh holding her Filmfare trophy earlier. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "He thinks it's his but ofcourse it is ..." Kareena added in the hashtag, "Mera Jaane Jaan." The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Malaika Arora wrote, "Cutie Baba." Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ektaa Kapoor, Dia Mirza dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comments section. Kareena Kapoor won the Best Actor (Web original film) award for Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024. Take a look:

Kareena shared a picture of kissing the trophy on her Instagram feed. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Babies will be sleeping. Will show them in the morning...Number -7 and counting.....Night night ..." Take a look:

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor announced a film festival marking the legendary actor-director's 100th birth anniversary at the IFFI 2024. The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), National Film Archives of India (NFAI), and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and his uncle Kunal Kapoor have started restoring 10 films of Raj Kapoor, the actor said.