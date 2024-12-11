Picture Of The Day: Kareena, Ranbir, Alia And Other Kapoor Family Members Pose With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Kapoor clan flew to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Raj Kapoor's birth centenary celebrations. On Wednesday morning, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and other family members shared a bunch of pictures from their special meet and greet with PM Modi on their Instagram handles. The blockbuster picture features the Prime Minister, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, their sons Armaan, Aadar and daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra. Nikhil Nanda and his sister Nitasha Nanda are also in the photo. Nikhil and Nitasha are children of Raj Kapoor's late daughter Ritu Nanda.

The caption on the pictures read, "We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us.

As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji's artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come.

We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the 'Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival'. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas."

Here's what Kareena Kapoor shared. A picture features Mr Modi writing a few words for Kareena and Saif's sons Jeh and Taimur. Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor shared a few candid shots with the Kapoor clan.

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who rose to fame with her stint on the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, posed with Mr Modi along with her husband. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor also shared a few snaps where's she's seen shaking hands with PM Modi. Take a look:

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor announced a film festival marking the legendary actor-director's 100th birth anniversary at the IFFI 2024. The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), National Film Archives of India (NFAI), and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and his uncle Kunal Kapoor have started restoring 10 films of Raj Kapoor, the actor said. Ranbir also talked about his keen interest in making a biopic on his grandfather. "I talk to a lot of people, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, about how to make a biopic on Mr Raj Kapoor. A biopic is not just something which highlights the success in a person's life, you truly have to portray someone's life honestly, the lows, struggles, relationship dynamics," he said at IFFI. "It's a very tough biopic to make. I don't know if my family would also agree for most of the things, to show this side of Raj Kapoor. But I think it would really make a great movie," he added.