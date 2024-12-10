Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Fly Out Of Mumbai To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ahead Of Raj Kapoor's Birth Centenary

The Kapoors had a mega famjam as they flew out of Mumbai to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the inauguration of the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, marking his birth centenary. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan were pictured at a private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor wore white salwar suits while Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose red. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed for a picture-perfect frame. Ranbir Kapoor wore a black blazer while Saif Ali Khan was dressed in his traditional best. The actors will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invite him for a special event marking Raj Kapoor's birth centenary.

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor announced a film festival marking the legendary actor-director's 100th birth anniversary at the IFFI 2024. The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), National Film Archives of India (NFAI), and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and his uncle Kunal Kapoor have started restoring 10 films of Raj Kapoor, the actor said.

"We are going to organise the Raj Kapoor Film Festival from December 13-December 15 all over India. We will show the restored version of 10 films of Raj Kapoor's films," Ranbir announced.

"I hope you guys come as well (to watch the film festival). I remember the first time I met Alia, she asked me 'Who's Kishore Kumar?' It's just a circle of life, people are forgotten. It's important we remember our roots," he added. Ranbir also talked about his keen interest in making a biopic on his grandfather. "I talk to a lot of people, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, about how to make a biopic on Mr Raj Kapoor. A biopic is not just something which highlights the success in a person's life, you truly have to portray someone's life honestly, the lows, struggles, relationship dynamics," he said at IFFI. "It's a very tough biopic to make. I don't know if my family would also agree for most of the things, to show this side of Raj Kapoor. But I think it would really make a great movie," he added.

Raj Kapoor is remembered for his work in classics like Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam and Mera Naam Joker. He had won several awards including, Padma Bhushan in 1971, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1988 and numerous Filmfare Awards throughout his career. Raj Kapoor's movies like Awaara and Boot Polish competed at the Cannes Film Festival, while Jagte Raho secured the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.