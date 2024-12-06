Watch: Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Share A Hug At Devendra Fadnavis' Oath-Taking Ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan delighted their fans with a pleasant surprise as they shared a warm hug at the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking ceremony last night. Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others attended the ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan suited up for the occasion. As soon as the video emerged online, it went viral in no time. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan collaborated on many films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Om Shanti Om. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's decade-old friendship has its own shares of ups and downs. In 2008, at Katrina Kaif's birthday party on July 18, a spat broke out between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The fight made big headlines and visuals of the superstars leaving the party with grim expressions were plastered on entertainment journals. As per a report by Masala, "the very public fight" between the superstars "almost came to blows". Following the fight, the two remained tight-lipped about one another but reports of them taking subtle digs at each other often made headlines.

The issue between the two remained unsolved for over five years until Baba Siddique played the catalyst and made the two superstars hug and make up at his Iftar party in 2013. Following this, the two actors appeared on each other's shows and hyped up one another's upcoming releases.

In 2016, during an awards function, the actors were seen hugging each other and seemingly getting emotional when they were shown the rushes of Karan Arjun on the big screen. They danced to the song on stage and even wiped each other's sweat off their faces.