Bleed Blue With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt Kisses Daughter During Football Match

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the little bundle of joy Raha Kapoor treated fans to a picture-perfect family portrait at a football match in Mumbai. The Kapoors attended a match played between Mumbai City FC (Ranbir Kapoor's team) and Hyderabad FC on Saturday. Ranbir and Raha twinned in blue as they wore the team jersey. Alia Bhatt was dressed in her casual best. Fan pages dedicated to the Animal actor shared adorable pictures from the venue. In the pictures, Raha can be seen having her moment, nestled on the lap of her father. In one click, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen showing his daughter something at a distance. Take a look:

A video from the ground is also doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Alia can be seen kissing her baby girl. After Ranbir Kapoor's team won, the superstar took a stroll of the ground with Raha on his lap. In one slide, Ranbir can be seen teaching Raha to wave at fans. Ranbir is seen shaking hands with fans, present at the stadium. Take a look:

On Diwali, Ranbir, Alia and Raha treated fans to a grand frame. They can be seen wearing shades of yellow, keeping with the festive vibes. The couple were joined by their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, for the Diwali puja. Alia's caption for the post read, "Lights, love, and precious moments. Happy Diwali." Take a look:

Raha turned 2 last November. Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen picture of the little one. In the snap posted on Instagram, Raha can be seen seated in a car with her parents. While Ranbir is planting a kiss on the little one's head, Alia is looking at her husband affectionately. In her caption, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Our pyaar's birthday. God bless." The veteran actress also attached a gift, evil eye, red and pink heart emojis to the caption. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Love And War and Alpha. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's line-up includes Animal Park and Ramayan.



