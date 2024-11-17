Raha's Unseen Pic In A Pink Outfit With Her Dad Ranbir Kapoor Is Proof That She Is Daddy's Princess

Raha Kapoor is internet's favourite kid. Everytime there is a picture of her, it goes viral within seconds. Internet is currently abuzz with a never-seen-before picture posted by a fan page. In the photo, Raha is seen in her dad Ranbir Kapoor's arms, and fans cannot stop gushing about how cute she looks. Ranbir is posing with a staff member with one arm around her and carrying his daughter in the Raha.

The Kapoors have sported a casual look in the photo. Ranbir is dressed in a white tshirt and a pair of blue pants, while Raha is wearing a pink swimsuit. In case you didn't notice, she is holding her tiny shades in her hand.

The comments were all directed at Raha's cuteness. "Rahuuu baby," "So cute," "Cute raha," were some of the comments on the post, along with heart and lovestruck emojis.

While Ranbir is often seen spending time with his daughter and taking her out on playdates, he is one of the busiest actors on the work front. His current lineup of films has some of the biggest projects of his career. This includes Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash, which releases on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027. There is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, for which he is currently shooting in Bikaner. The movie will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also work in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 4, and there are rumours that Shraddha Kapoor will play the female lead.

