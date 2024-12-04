Raj Kapoor's Birth Centenary: Here's Details Of Nationwide Film Screenings

The entertainment world is celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, who is regarded as “The Greatest Showman” of Indian cinema. To honour this milestone, R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation and NFDC-National Film Archive of India have come together to organize special screenings of 10 iconic movies of Raj Kapoor. The initiative, titled “Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman,” will take place at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas across 40 cities and 135 venues in India from December 13 to December 15, 2024.

To share the exciting news, Raj Kapoor's proud granddaughter, actress Kareena Kapoor, expressed her happiness through a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a poster featuring details of the special screenings. In her caption, Kareena wrote, “His legacy lives on. We are so proud to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather, India's Greatest Showman, Raj Kapoor. Join us from Dec 13-15, 2024, on a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films, screening in 40 cities and 135 cinemas. #RajKapoor100.” Reacting to the post, producer Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses an opportunity to pay tribute to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor. As she marked 25 years in the film industry, PVR-Inox hosted the Kareena Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai to celebrate her journey. At the event, Kareena stunned in a modern Banarasi drape and paid a heartfelt tribute to Raj Kapoor. She posed beside a black-and-white portrait of him and later shared the moment on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Carrying his love and lessons with me, always." Click here to read in detail.

Raj Kapoor is remembered for his work in classics like Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam and Mera Naam Joker. He had won several awards including, Padma Bhushan in 1971, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1988 and numerous Filmfare Awards throughout his career. Raj Kapoor's movies like Awaara and Boot Polish competed at the Cannes Film Festival, while Jagte Raho secured the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Raj Kapoor was born on December 14, 1924. The filmmaker died in 1988 at the age of 63.