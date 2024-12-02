<i>Filmfare OTT Awards</i> 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh Bag Top Honours. Here's The Full List Of Winners

The 5th edition of the prestigious Filmfare OTT Awards was held last night in Mumbai. The starry night witnessed Bollywood A-listers, dressed in their festive finery, adding high dose of glitz and glamour to the event. Ahead of the event, nominations across 39 categories were unveiled. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar bagged the highest number of nominations in 16 categories, followed by Guns & Gulaabs with 12 and Kaala Paani with 8 nominations. Kota Factory Season 3, Made in Heaven Season 2 and Mumbai Diaries Season 2 had 7 nominations each. Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila won the award in the Best Film (Web Original) category. The lead actor, Diljit Dosanjh, won the trophy of Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the film. Kareena Kapoor bagged the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) award for Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. Kareena added a touch of bling with her saree to the event. She also posed a picture with the black lady and wrote, "The black lady always gives you that dizzy feeling... till today."

Here's a full list of winners of the best web series and web films made this year:

Series Category

Best Series: The Railway Men

Best Director Series: Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy : Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs )

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama : Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy: Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazzar)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy : Nidhi Bisht (Maamla Legal Hai)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Mona Singh (Made In Heaven Season 2)

Best Original Story, Series: Biswapati Sarkar (Kaala Paani)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Maamla Legal Hai

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special): The Hunt For Veerappan

Best Dialogue, Series: Sumita Arora (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Production Design, Series: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Debut Director, Series: Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men

Films Category

Best Film, Web Original: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director, Web Original Film: Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Kareena Kapoor (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film): Sylvester Fonseca (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film): Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (The Archies)

Best Editing (Web Original Film): Aarti Bajaj (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film): A R RAHMAN (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Story (Web Original Film): Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Music Album, Film: A R RAHMAN (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Debut Director, Film: Arjun Varain Singh, (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Debut Male, Film: Vedang Raina

Critics Category:

Best Series, Critics: Guns & Gulaabs

Best Director, Critics: Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama: Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama: Huma Qureshi (Maharani S03)

Best Film, Critics: Jaane Jaan

Best Actor (Male), Critics - Film: Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Actor (Female), Critics - Film: Ananya Panday

Special Recognition: Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan