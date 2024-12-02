No Points For Guessing Who Lifted Kareena Kapoor's Award: "He Thinks It's His"

Kareena Kapoor treated her fans to adorable pictures of Jeh soon after her big win at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024. In the pictures, little Jeh holds the Filmfare trophy AKA the "Black lady" and he is in a bathrobe. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "He thinks it's his but ofcourse it is ..." Kareena added in the hashtag, "Mera Jaane Jaan." The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Malaika Arora wrote, "Cutie Baba." Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ektaa Kapoor, Dia Mirza dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor won the Best Actor (Web original film) award for Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. Kareena received the award from Abhishek Bachchan, with whom she started her career in Refugee (2000). Receiving the award, Kareena said in her acceptance speech, "This is not the first time my date with the black lady. But I still have that first date feeling. That's what keeps me going." Take a look:

Kareena shared a picture of kissing the trophy on her Instagram feed. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Babies will be sleeping. Will show them in the morning...Number -7 and counting.....Night night ..." Take a look:

Jaane Jaan, a thriller, had Kareena Kapoor sharing screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kareena Kapoor conveys a wide gamut of emotions in a performance marked by remarkable restraint. Jaideep Ahlawat makes light work of an extremely demanding character, capturing the man's interiority and body language to stunning effect."