In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Suhana Khan Form Style Squad. Keeping Calm Is Not An Option

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan made a stunning appearance together at the new store launch of Tira Beauty in Mumbai last night. The actors across generations put their best fashion foot forward for the night. Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous as ever in an off-shoulder black ensemble. Kiara Advani painted the town red and how. She wore a red ensemble with rose motifs on her sleeves. Suhana Khan kept it chic and classy in a blue pantsuit. The trio posed, smiled and conquered the red carpet. Among other attendees were the star couples Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa. The OG Bollywood wives Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan) and the new sensation Shalini Passi also walked the red carpet. Orry, a regular at such events, marked his presence as well. See the pictures from the night:

Kareena Kapoor shared some stunning solo shots of herself on Instagram feed. The caption read, "Date night in vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002, by Tom Ford." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The actress also featured in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, released this year. Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. Suhana Khan was named as one of the four new brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant Maybelline, alongside singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla, supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung and badminton champion PV Sindhu. She made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor last year.