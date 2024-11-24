Advertisement

Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Navya Nanda In An Inside Pic From Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Roka

Ranbir, along with mother Neetu Kapoor, attended the ceremony

Read Time: 2 mins
Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Navya Nanda In An Inside Pic From Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's <i>Roka</i>
Karisma, Kareena, Navya pictured together. (courtesy: Anissa Malhotra Jain)
New Delhi:

Raj Kapoor's grandson Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani had their intimate Roka ceremony last night in Mumbai. Among the attendees were Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Aadar's sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain (Armaan Jain's wife) shared inside pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. The first picture features Kareena, Karisma, Navya Nanda, the bride-to-be Alekha and Anissa herself. All of them were dressed in their festive best. The next image features Kareena, Karisma and Anissa. Kareena can be seen making a victory sign. For the unversed, Aadar Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain. Take a look at the pictures here:

After the ceremony, the couple made their first appearance together and posed for the lensmen stationed there. Aadar and Alekha twinned in white outfits. Take a look:

In September this year, Aadar Jain announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The actor shared a series of pictures from the beachside proposal, where he asked his "first crush" and "best friend" to be his forever. Sharing the pictures on Instagram Aadar wrote, "My first crush, my best friend, and now, my forever."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani made their relationship Instagram official in November last year. He shared an adorable picture in which we can see Aadar and Alekha Advani holding hands. The text attached to the picture read, "Light of my life".

On the work front, Aadar Jain has starred in movies Qaidi Band, Hello Charlie and Mogul. Aadar was earlier in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria.  

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain
