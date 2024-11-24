Did Tara Sutaria Attend Ex-Boyfriend Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani's roka ceremony took place in Mumbai on Saturday. The event was attended by their close friends and family including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita among others. Amidst this, Aadar's ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria was also spotted by the paparazzi attending an event in a gorgeous saree. Fans were quick to assume that the actress was present at her ex-beau's roka. However, the truth is that Tara attended her friend's wedding at BKC in Mumbai. The clip features Tara in a beautiful golden saree. Check out the video here:

Earlier in the day, Tara Sutaria shared a picture of the book titled Karma Is A Bitch by Shome Mak on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Just got my hands on Shome Mak's new book, Karma Is A Bitch. I cannot wait to start reading. Everyone grab your copy now!” The book's cover teases themes of "lust, lies, and deadly consequences of betrayal." Tara's update left fans wondering whether the timing of the post was intentional or just a coincidence as it coincided with her ex Aadar Jain's roka ceremony with Alekha Advani.

Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's rumoured relationship started doing the rounds in 2019 after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. A year later, Tara made their relationship Instagram official on Aadar's birthday. The couple parted ways last year as Tara confirmed she is “single.”

Soon after, Aadar Jain made his relationship Instagram official with Alekha Advani. He shared an adorable picture in which we can see Aadar and Alekha holding hands. The couple got engaged in September this year.