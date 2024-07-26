Tara Sutaria On Rumours Of Her Playing Yash's "Second Love Interest" In <i>Toxic</i>: "Nobody Is Second To Anyone"

After several media reports claimed that Tara Sutaria is the second female lead in Yash's upcoming film Toxic, the actress shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Tara's statement arrived after reports claimed that she will play Yash's "second love interest." She wrote, "Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me. Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS - Nobody is second to anyone." Previously, Kareena Kapoor was also rumoured to be a part of the film. However, no official confirmation about the film's lead actresses have been made yet.

Earlier this week, celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth shared pictures of Yash's transformation for the film. "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by Yash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it," he captioned the post.

Yash announced his association with the project Toxic in December 2023. He captioned it, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0 (both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). She was also a part of Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap, which marked the acting debut of Sunil Shetty's son Ahaan. She also starred in Heropanti 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff.