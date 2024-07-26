Advertisement

Tara Sutaria On Rumours Of Her Playing Yash's "Second Love Interest" In Toxic: "Nobody Is Second To Anyone"

"Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you," wrote Tara Sutaria

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Tara Sutaria On Rumours Of Her Playing Yash's "Second Love Interest" In <i>Toxic</i>: "Nobody Is Second To Anyone"
Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy: tarasutaria)
New Delhi:

After several media reports claimed that Tara Sutaria is the second female lead in Yash's upcoming film Toxic, the actress shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Tara's statement arrived after reports claimed that she will play Yash's "second love interest." She wrote, "Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me. Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS - Nobody is second to anyone." Previously, Kareena Kapoor was also rumoured to be a part of the film. However, no official confirmation about the film's lead actresses have been made yet.

This is what Tara Sutaria posted:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Earlier this week, celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth shared pictures of Yash's transformation for the film. "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by Yash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it," he captioned the post.

Yash announced his association with the project Toxic in December 2023. He captioned it, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0 (both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). She was also a part of Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap, which marked the acting debut of Sunil Shetty's son Ahaan. She also starred in Heropanti 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Tara Sutaria, Toxic, Yash
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill Bungalow-Turned-Luxury Apartment Sold For Rs 172 Crore: Report
Tara Sutaria On Rumours Of Her Playing Yash's "Second Love Interest" In <i>Toxic</i>: "Nobody Is Second To Anyone"
ICYMI: Sonakshi Sinha Is The Life Of Her "Sonamandi" Themed Bachelorette Party. See Pics
Next Article
ICYMI: Sonakshi Sinha Is The Life Of Her "Sonamandi" Themed Bachelorette Party. See Pics
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;