Inside Tara Sutaria's 'First Christmas Soiree' With Sister Pia And Orry

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

Hey Tara Sutaria fans, drop everything and rush straight to her Instagram timeline. It seems Santa has arrived early at her residence this year. We say this, as the actress along with her sister Pia Sutaria hosted her “first Christmas soirée at home” on Wednesday, and it was all about exuding holiday cheers. Giving us inside glimpses of her Christmas party, Tara shared a series of pictures on social media. From a beautifully decked-up Christmas tree, lip-smacking food, and warm candle lights to amazing company, Tara truly ticked all the right boxes of a great host. Sharing the pictures, Tara wrote, “Have yourself a merry little Christmas... Let your heart be light... From now on, your troubles will be out of sight. Here's how I hosted our first Christmas soirée at home this year. I designed a tablescape that felt warm and elegant, we have two trees, (one is hardly enough!) and our menu was turkey with horseradish, cranberry and gravy, pies and a maple fig salad, crispy roast potatoes, honey glazed ham, a gorgeous gratin and spinach bake, salmon wreaths and olive and enenthal sticks, rum soaked mince pies, a chocolate log, pecan pie and all the trimmings one needs for a good old-fashioned eve.”

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who led the celeb roll call at the party, was among the first ones to react to the post. While complementing Tara, Orry wrote, “Such beauty. Such grace.”

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff wrote, “Gorgeousness.”

Orhan Awatramani also dropped a few inside glimpses from the party on his Instagram Stories. In the first happy picture, Orry can be seen posing with Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria. Along with the click, he wrote, “The hosts can't get any prettier.” Well, we totally agree with you Orry. The Sutaria sisters were spotted twinning in all-black strapless midis. In another slide, Orry also revealed the theme of Tara's Christmas party. Sharing another picture with Pia and Tara, Orry wrote, “Theme: A vintage Christmas.”

Praising the Christmas soiree, Orry shared a photo with the Sutaria sisters and wrote, “The night was accompanied by the best food cooked by our lovely hosts, bottles of laughter, glasses filled with conversations, plates full of song and dance and bowls of Christmas cheer.”

He also shared an Instagram Stories video of Tara Sutaria dancing with one of the other guests as Orry cheers for her.

Sharing another picture with Tara, Orry gushed, "What a fabulous evening." Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Apurva, which also features Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.