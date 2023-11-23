Inside Pics From Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Party Featuring Tara Sutaria, Rasha Thadani

Kartik with Rasha and Tara. (Courtesy: X)

Kartik Aaryan had an eventful 33rd birthday. He hosted a party for his industry friends and colleagues in the evening in Mumbai on Wednesday. Tara Sutaria, Rasha Thadani, Vaani Kapoor, director Abhishek Kapoor, Anees Bazmee, Kriti Sanon attended the party. A fan page shared a couple of inside pictures from the party. In one picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing with Tara Sutaria and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani by his side. They can be seen dressed in black outfits. Black seemed to be the theme colour of the party. In another photo, the birthday boy can be seen posing with Abhishek Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Take a look at the post here:

Jaldi vahan se hato 📢

Humko solos chahiye K ki pls 😭😭😭#KartikAaryanpic.twitter.com/oHCoIkuk97 — Chiji 🐣 (@StanningKartik) November 22, 2023

In another set of images, Kartik Aaryan can be seen partying with director Anees Bazmee. Kartik Aaryan worked with Anees Bazmee in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan shared an adorable picture on the occasion of his birthday. In the picture Kartik Aaryan can be seen making a wish while his eyes are closed before cutting the cake. In the picture, he is accompanied by his pet Katori. Kartik wrote in the caption, "Grateful for all the love." Juhi Chawla, Tiger Shroff, Kabir Khan and many other celebs shared their best wish messages for Kartik. Take a look:

Later, in the evening, Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to Siddhivinayak temple on Wednesday. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands from inside his car. Take a look at the pictures here:

Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan wished him with a picture from their recent photo shoot. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday popat! May our Scorpio energy always make brand shoots look like this!!!"

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Earlier this year, he made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Last year, the actor featured in Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also starred in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu and the thriller Freddy with Alaya F. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion.