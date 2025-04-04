Kareena Kapoor Recalls When She Put On 25 Kg Weight After Younger Son Jeh's Birth: "Was Still Looking Fab"

Kareena Kapoor loves to live life on her own terms. Her life mantra is, rightly, summed up by her Jab We Met character Geet. At a recent book launch event, Kareena Kapoor prioritised the importance of self-belief.

Recently at the book launch event of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena Kapoor shared, "I'm someone who has actually lived by the rule 'Main apni favourite hun (I'm my favourite person)'. That's the only way every woman should live their life because self belief is everything. However you think or feel, you have to constantly keep telling yourself that. If you reassure yourself everyday, it just becomes easy to believe and then others start believing it. Not that it matters what others think, at least I have always lived like that."

Whether sporting size-zero figure or walking the ramp with a baby bump - Kareena Kapoor has always been the trend setter. Recalling the moment when she gained 25-kg after younger son Jeh's birth, Kareena said, "After Jeh's birth, there was a moment when I felt 'Oh my God, I have to go back and do this all over again'. But, it was just for a flash of a second, I felt that I was still looking fab. I had gained 25 kgs, not to mention."

During the same event, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her culinary adventures, "We enjoy it quite like that, so we kind of also made it a way of life like that. And somehow it just is affecting our personality. Saif is a better cook, that's for sure. I can't even boil an egg."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film The Buckingham Murders.