Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Try Kareena Kapoor's New Post

Kareena Kapoor shared this image.(courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's holiday pictures keep getting better and better. On Monday, the actress shared more pictures from her jungle safari in Africa. The actress, sharing a picture of a lion on her Instagram stories wrote: "Such a handsome boy." She also posted a selfie in which she can be seen happily posing and there is a lion in the backdrop. "Spot the beauty," she captioned it. Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan in a separate Instagram story and she wrote: "Recognize him? Close shave in Africa."

See the photos shared by Kareena Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Last week, Kareena shared a picture with zebras in the backdrop and she wrote: "What you doin? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6 and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will release this year.