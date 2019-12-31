Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Send Early New Year Greetings From Switzerland

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. (Image courtesy varundn)

Highlights The couple are on a holiday in Switzerland

"Let there be snow," wrote Varun

"Wishing everyone out there a very happy new year," he added

If you thought Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the only celeb couple to have shared early New Year greetings, you might be mistaken. Varun Dhawan, who is currently on a vacation in Switzerland with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, posted an early greeting for his fans on social media. In the picture, the couple, dressed in colour-coordinated black jackets, can be seen posing in front of snow-capped mountains. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Varun added a caption to the post that read, "Let there be snow. Wishing everyone out there a very happy new year 2020."

During their Swiss vacation, Varun Dhawan also bumped into his Sui Dhaaga: Made In India co-star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli. ICYMI, check out the post here, you can thank us later:

Before bumping into Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan met Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and posed with the sister duo.

Varun and Natasha, who have been dating for several years, are frequently seen making public appearances together. Varun admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on the sixth season of of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, where he said, "I am dating her and we are a couple" and he added, "I plan to marry her."

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotional duties of his forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film has been directed by Remo D'Souza and it is slated to release on January 24, 2020. The actor also has Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline. The period drama Kalank remains his last release.