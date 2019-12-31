Seen Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Early New Year Greetings Yet?

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (Image courtesy virat.kohli)

Highlights Anushka and Virat are currently vacationing in Switzerland

Anushka Sharma shared photos on Tuesday

The couple got married in 2017

There are still a few hours for the year to get over but star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a few steps ahead. How, you ask? Well, they sent out early New Year's greetings on social media. The couple, who are currently on a vacation in Switzerland, shared a video, in which they camn be seen posing in front of a snow-capped mountain. "Hey guys, we are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year's wishes for you all," Virat says in the video. Yes, we hope you had a lovely 2019 and I hope that you have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us." The caption on Virat Kohli's video read: "Happy New Year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all." Take a look at the couple's wish here:

Meanwhile, Anushka shared a series of adorable pictures from her getaway and she captioned it: "Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh ! My husband has figured it out."

Here are some more pictures shared by the Pari actress:

During their Swiss getaway, the couple bumped into Anushka's Sui Dhaaga: Made In India co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero.