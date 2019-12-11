On Wedding Anniversary, Anushka Sharma Writes 'Wholly Blessed To Have Found' Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. The 31-year-old actress made the day extra memorable with a dreamy post on Instagram, which comes with a stunning photo from their wedding two years ago. Borrowing a quote from Victor Hugo, Anushka began her post by writing: "'To love another person is to see the face of God' - Victor Hugo" and dedicated this special message to Virat Kohli: "The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it."

Meanwhile, this post from Virat Kohli filled the air with love:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on December 11, 2017 and their anniversary falls in the middle of the ongoing T20I series with the West Indies.

