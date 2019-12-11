On Wedding Anniversary, Anushka Sharma Writes 'Wholly Blessed To Have Found' Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their wedding anniversary today

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. The 31-year-old actress made the day extra memorable with a dreamy post on Instagram, which comes with a stunning photo from their wedding two years ago. Borrowing a quote from Victor Hugo, Anushka began her post by writing: "'To love another person is to see the face of God' - Victor Hugo" and dedicated this special message to Virat Kohli: "The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post here:

Meanwhile, this post from Virat Kohli filled the air with love:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on December 11, 2017 and their anniversary falls in the middle of the ongoing T20I series with the West Indies.