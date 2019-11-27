'Nothing But Love' In Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's 'Journey Of Life.' See Holiday Throwback

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in a vacation memory (courtesy virat.kohli)

Highlights Virat Kohli shared a pic from his birthday vacation Virat and Anushka vacationed in Bhutan Virat celebrated his 31st birthday in the mountains

It appears that Virat Kohli is missing his recently concluded vacation in the "lap of the Himalayas" already. The cricketer dug out a photo from what appears to be a personal moment from his birthday vacation and shared it with a beautiful caption for wife Anushka Sharma. "Walking together in the journey of life with nothing but love," he wrote, tagging Anushka. Aww, how cute is that? In the photo, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can be seen taking a break to enjoy the picturesque view of the green mountains that surround them as they trek downhill. Take a look at Virat Kohli's post here:

On his birthday earlier this month, Virat and Anushka left behind the hustle and bustle of city life and travelled to the mountains for a peaceful vacation. The couple filled up their respective Instagram accounts with glimpses of their holiday moments and TBH, made us very, very jealous. Virat and Anushka enjoyed breakfast in with a stunning view of the Himalayas, sipped some tea amidst nature and were thrilled when they were offered tea by a local family, who greeted them as just "two tired trekkers." The couple, who are self-confessed animal lovers, also hung out at a local farm.

Here's how Anushka Sharma had made Virat Kohli's birthday special while Virat's return gift to his fans for the overwhelming love he received on his birthday was like this: "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a destination wedding in December 2017. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero. Virat Kohli will next be leading Team Indian in the T20I series and ODI series.

