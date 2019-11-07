More Pics From Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Holiday In The 'Lap Of The Himalayas'

Life is a vacation for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Life is a vacation for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Looks like Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations have extended into a long vacation, glimpses of which the power couple have been sharing on their Instagram feed. On Thursday morning, Virat and Anushka made us green with envy with photos of their breakfast view and also of themselves in the "lap of the Himalayas," as mentioned by Anushka on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, here's what wrote Virat: "When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful."

Take a look at Virat Kohli's vacation post here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a destination wedding in December 2017. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero.

