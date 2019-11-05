Anushka Sharma's Birthday Post For 'True Love' Virat Kohli: 'This One Is My Blessing'

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's special birthday wish for cricketer husband Virat Kohli is all about "true love and blessing." Virat Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday with Anushka in Bhutan on Tuesday. The couple are currently enjoying their Bhutan vacation. To make the occasion extra special for her husband, Anushka Sharma wished him on social media in the sweetest way possible. She shared a couple of pictures of herself and Virat from their Bhutan holiday and captioned it: "This one is my blessing . My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy birthday, my love."

Check Anushka Sharma's birthday post here:

On his birthday, Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt letter to his "15-year-old self," in which he wrote about his "journey and life's lessons." He wrote: "My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year-old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf." Take a look:

Later, he shared a picture of himself and his "soulmate" Anushka Sharma and wrote: "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also, thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Bhutan vacation pictures are getting better day by day. On Monday, Anushka posted a set of pictures of herself and Virat relishing the "moments of genuine, simple and pure human connection" in Bhutan. In the pictures, the couple could be seen posing with a local family, who offered them a cup of tea thinking they were just "two tired trekkers."

An excerpt from Anushka's caption read: "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!"

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a destination wedding in December 2017. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero.

