On Karwa Chauth, 'Fasting Partners' Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Share Celebration Pics

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared similar photos of Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma today joined the country in celebrating Karwa Chauth, a day-long festival celebrated by married women who fast until moon rise. Breaking the stereotype of the traditional Karwa Chauth fast, the star couple, through their post, indicated that both of them were partners in fasting for the day.

Virat Kohli posted a decked up photo with his wife captioned "The ones who fast together laugh together". Anushka Sharma also posted a similar photo of their Karwa Chauth celebrations on her Instagram account with the caption - "My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day".

The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️????. Happy karvachauth ???? pic.twitter.com/7KQXp0Jkcc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2019

The photos posted by the couple showed Virat Kohli dressed in black, holding Anushka Sharma on what looks like the terrace of a building. The 31-year-old actress was seen wearing a red saree accessorised with bold gold earings. She was also seen wearing red chooda, often worn by newly married women and flaunted the sindoor look - vermilion worn on the forehead.

Virat Kohli's Twitter post, soon after it was shared on Thursday night, received over 2000 retweets and 15,000 likes within minutes.

The couple, who married in a lavish Italy wedding in 2017, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth last year and had posted a similar photo together. Anushka Sharma's Instagram post with husband Virat Kohli was captioned: "My moon, my sun, my star, my everything. Happy Karwa Chauth to all."

Karwa Chauth festival is celebrated four days after Sharad purnima or full moon night. It is pre-dominantly celebrated in northern parts of the country and is a day of nirjala fast when the women go without food or water after sunrise. The Karwa Chauth fast is broken when the moon rises. The husband and wife go to the terrace from where the moon is visible. The wife first sees the moon using a sieve and then looks at her husband from the same sieve and prays for his well-being and long life.

Celebrities across the country today shared photos of their Karwa Chauth celebrations with couples wishing their significant others on social media.

