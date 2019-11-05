Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Go Unrecognised On Bhutan Vacation: 'We Live For Such Moments'

Anushka Sharma posted this picture. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will celebrate his birthday in Bhutan It fills us with such joy: Anushka on her impromptu rendezvous with the l Anushka said that she'll 'cherish' the memory of this meeting forever

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are on a holiday in Bhutan, where a moment of "genuine, simple and pure human connection" touched their hearts. Anushka Sharma chronicled the moment from her Bhutan vacation on Instagram, in which she said that a local family offered them a cup of tea thinking they were just "two tired trekkers" and she added that the family had no idea about their celebrity status. "So, we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers... Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple and pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners (plus our guide) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever," read an excerpt from Anushka's post.

Anushka Sharma's celebrity friends such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Manish Malhotra liked her post while actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote in the comments thread, "It's simple moments like these that matter the most."

Anushka Sharma shared glimpses from the trek and their rendezvous with the locals of Bhutan:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be celebrating the latter's 31st birthday today away from the hustle bustle of the city in Bhutan. Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared pictures from her trip to a local vegetable market on social media and she wrote, "Felt genuine joy of being in a sabzi mandi... Brought childhood memories back."

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Recently, Anushka Sharma topped the list of trends after her strongly worded statement dismissing reports of being served tea by cricket selectors went viral. Anushka's colleagues from the film industry including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra cheered her hard-hitting statement.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is collaborating with Netflix India through her Clean Slate Films for two web-series and a film. She was last seen in Zero.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.