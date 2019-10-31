Anushka Sharma Slams 'Fabricated Stories' After Reports Selectors Served Her Tea

Actress Anushka Sharma has hit out at recent 'fabricated stories,' including reports that she was served tea by cricket selectors, in a long and strongly-worded Instagram post in which she laments that her silence in the face of negative news reports and being blamed for her husband Virat Kohli's performance led to lies allegedly being perceived as truth. Anushka has urged for 'proof and facts' when her 'name is used' and asks that the media 'leave (her) out of it.' Also, she drinks coffee.

Read Anushka Sharma's post here:

Veteran cricketer Farokh Engineer told Times Of India that he saw selectors 'getting Anushka Sharma tea.'

