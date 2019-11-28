About Last Night: Virat Kohli Went To The Movies With 'Hottie' Anushka Sharma. See Pic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on a movie night (courtesy virat.kohli)

Highlights Virat shared an adorable selfie with Anushka "About last night," he captioned it The pic is from Virat and Anushka's movie date

Virat Kohli is on a photo-sharing spree and we love him for that! The 31-year-old cricketer offered his Instafam a glimpse of his last night's shenanigans and guess what kept him busy? A date night with wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli went to the movies with Anushka, clicked a customary selfie when seated at the theatre and shared it with us with a cute little caption: "About last night. At the movies with this hottie." He also added the heart and the heart-eyed emoji to it. How cute is he? Actually, how cute are these two? Take a look at Virat Kohli's post here:

Mid-week goals, we tell you.

Meanwhile on her Instagram story, Anushka shared this:

On Wednesday, Virat shared this holiday throwback from his birthday vacation. Tagging Anushka Sharma, he attached this lovely caption: "Walking together in the journey of life with nothing but love."

Virat and Anushka have been setting couple goals since forever. It's only seldom that the busy couple share glimpses of their personal moments on social media and hence, when they do, the Internet is sent into a tizzy always. Fans were treated to these vacation memories of Virat and Anushka from "the lap of the Himalayas."

Ahead of the birthday trip, 'Virshuka' - as the couple are popularly called by fans - sent Diwali wishes to their fans like this: "Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a destination wedding in December 2017. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero. Virat Kohli will next be leading Team Indian in the T20I series and ODI series.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.