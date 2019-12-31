Nothing To See Here, Just A Pic Of Anushka Sharma 'Gazing At 2020'

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Be it a vacation picture or a loved-up photo with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma sure knows how to make her posts interesting with epic captions. The reason we brought this up today is because the actress, who is currently having the time of her life with Virat in Switzerland, shared another picture from her vacation and we are totally in love with that. Anushka posted a photo of herself, in which she can be seen "gazing at 2020." In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a yellow jacket and black pants, which she paired with boots, a furry cap and hand gloves. Sharing the photo, Anushka captioned it: "Gazing at 2020."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pictures from their Switzerland holiday are giving their fans major vacation goals. And it appears that most of the Bollywood celebrities have picked Switzerland to ring in the New Year. In case you are wondering why we are saying this, Anushka's previous picture from her vacation also featured her Sui Dhaaga: Made In India co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, who bumped into the couple while they were enjoying the scenic views of snow-capped mountains. Both Anushka and Varun shared the selfie on their social media profiles, where the actress captioned it: "Hello friends" while Varun wrote: "Mountain ke dost." Take a look:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero.