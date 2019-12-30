When Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Bumped Into Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Anushka and Virat with Varun and Natasha. (Image courtesy anushkasharma)

What is the best way to celebrate the holiday season? Perhaps, going on a vacation. Well, that is exactly what celeb couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did. Wait, they were not alone, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal shared the same school of thought. The stars, who are currently on a holiday in Switzerland, bumped into each other and then they posed for a selfie together. The picture of the quartet is breaking the Internet and how. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote: "Hello frands," while Varun captioned it: "Mountain ke dost." Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan co-starred in the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. Check out the pictures here:

Before bumping into Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan met Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and posed with the sister duo.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met during the shoot of a TV commercial. After dating for several years, the couple got married in Italy in December 2017. Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, remains Anushka's last release.

Varun and Natasha, who have been dating for several years, are frequently seen making public appearances together. Varun admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on the sixth season of of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, where he said, "I am dating her and we are a couple" and he added, "I plan to marry her."

Varun Dhawan's last release was Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Besides Street Dancer 3D, the actor will also be seen in Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.