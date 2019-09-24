Misha And Zain Kapoor 'Roared' Their Way Into Our Hearts With This Pic

Zain photographed with Misha. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Misha can be seen dressed as a lion in the pictures "Look at that sibling love," wrote a fan "Raaaar vs Roar," wrote Mira Rajput

Misha and Zain are busy stealing Mira Rajput's thunder, thanks to their oh-so-adorable pictures. Mira Rajput made our dull Tuesday slightly better by posting a set of pictures of her kids Misha and Zain, which will certainly make you go "aww." In the pictures, Misha can be seen dressed as a lion and needless to say, she looks extremely cute. However, the picture that stole our heart away, is the one that features Misha along with her little brother Zain. In the aforementioned picture, Misha can be seen admiring her little brother as he smiles with all his heart. Mira captioned the post: "Roaaaar #notamouse. Raaaar vs Roar #stealingmythunder. I'm done. Hang up my ears."

The post was flooded with comments like "cuties" and "adorable and TBH, we are not surprised at all. "Look at that sibling love," wrote another fan.

Take a look at Mira Kapoor's post here:

It is always a delight to see Zain and Misha make appearances on Mira Rajput's Instagram profile. On Zain's birthday eve, Mira posted a super cute picture of the little munchkin and she wrote: "Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Here are some more posts featuring Misha and Zain that will melt your heart:

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in 2015. She made her acting debut in a TV commercial last year while Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the super hit film Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, which was a remake of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.