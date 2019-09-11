Mira Rajput On Age Gap With Shahid Kapoor: 'Can Benefit From His Experience'

Mira Rajput shared this picture. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Shahid and Mira are parents to two children now They opened up about adapting to changes after marriage "The change was actually a very pleasant one," said Mira

Mira Rajput never fails to express her love and respect for actor husband Shahid Kapoor. The reason we brought this up today is because Mira, in an interview to Vogue, opened up about the age difference with Shahid and said that it's a plus point for her as she can "benefit from the actor's experience." Shahid Kapoor, 35, and Mira Rajput, 21, recently covered Vogue India's Wedding Book in style. From 14 years age gap to different social circles, Mira talked about many things and revealed that she never considered any of these as a "challenge" to overcome: "I really didn't think about it as so many challenges to overcome. The change from Delhi to Mumbai was actually a very pleasant one... His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It has helped me ease up a lot. He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience and he can benefit from my fresh perspective," Vogue quoted Mira as saying.

When asked how Mira Rajput adapted his circles and surrounding after their marriage, Shahid Kapoor said that it takes her only half an hour to mix well with people. "We've gone to parties where I've known many more people than she has but I've always found her having more intense conversations with people she's met less than half an hour ago!" Shahid was quoted as saying by Vogue.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often trend for their loved-up posts featuring each other. We have handpicked some of them for you. Take a look:

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in July 2015 and they are parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain.

