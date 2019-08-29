This Is When Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput May Shift To Their 'Dream Home'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira with their children Misha and Zain. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Shahid and Mira's new house faces the Bandra-Worli sea link Mira Rajput described it as their 'dream home' Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput may vacate their Juhu bungalow to move in to their Worli apartment after they get possession later this year, reports Mumbai Mirror. Shahid and Mira bought an apartment in Worli with a spectacular view of the Bandra-Worli sea link last year and they've been busy redecorating the place to their taste till now. As per a source close to the couple, Shahid and Mira will get possession of their new home later this year and they'll move in soon after that. "Shahid had been looking to move into a space that would be a better fit for his family of four. And this over 8,000 square-feet apartment is expected to be ready for possession by the year-end," the source told Mumbai Mirror.

"Shahid was looking for an unrestricted view of the city and the 500 square-feet balcony in the new house faces the Bandra-Worli sea link, offering a great view of the city's skyline. The apartment complex also features indoor facilities like spa, swimming pool, gym and ballrooms," the source added.

Mira Rajput frequently shared pictures of the couple working on the designs and décor of their new home and in one of the posts she called it her 'dream home.' Here's the post:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and son Zain, who will turn one-year-old on September 5. Currently, the family of four lives in a spacious sea facing bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu.

On the work front, Shaihd Kapoor was last seen in this year's blockbuster Kabir Singh while he hasn't announced his next project yet.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.