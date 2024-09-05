Mira Rajput's Birthday Post For Son Zain: "The Only One Who's Got Me Dancing To His Tunes"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain turned a year older on Thursday. Mira shared a super cute post for her little one. She shared a couple of solo pictures of Zain along with some selfies of herself with him. She captioned the post, "Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain. The only one who's got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti. Shine bright and dream big my baby. Love you infinity." Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on 7 July 2015, and Rajput gave birth to their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.

Ananya Panday commented on the post, "So handsome! Happy birthday Zainuuuu." Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Soooo cuteeee. Happpy bdayyyyyy to Zain." Neha Dhupia added, "Happy birthday mama and Zain." Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few. In the recent years, Shahid Kapoor was seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor was also seen in the crime thriller Bloody Daddy.