Raksha Bandhan 2024: Mira Rajput Ties Rakhi To Brother-In-Law Ishaan Khatter. See Famjam Post

Raksha Bandhan celebrations are all about love, laughter and family time. Mira Rajput tied rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter this year. Ishaan Khatter shared the picture on his Instagram stories. Mira re-shared the picture on her Instagram stories. Mira also shared a famjam picture on her Instagram stories. The picture features Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sana Kapur and Ruhaan Kapoor. The entire family can be seen posing for a happy frame. Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter share a cordial relationship. They are often spotted together at family functions and events. Take a look at the pictures here:

Mira often shares fun-filled pictures of her famjam time with Shahid and his brother. Mira Rajput shared a happy frame with Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. Here, the two are sharing a warm hug. For the caption, she wrote, "Playgroup". Take a look:

For Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are her "dream team".

Mira Rajput, who had an eventful vacation in Europe, shared a series of images from Spain, London and Munich Olympic Park last week. Mira Rajput shared captions for each picture of the album. The album opens with a crazy picture of the family having a fun-time. For the last picture of the album, Mira Rajput only shared a kiss emoji. Any guesses for the picture? Mira dropped a beautiful selfie with Shahid Kapoor. The couple can be seen standing amid lush green and a lake in the background. Mira also shared images of crockeries and the items she bought for sister and her "cooking club." Mira captioned the album, "Sunday flip book." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The lovebirds welcomed Misha in 2016, and Zain in 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.