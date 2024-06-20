Mira Rajput On Husband Shahid 'Spoiling' Their Kids Misha And Zain: 'I Am The Bad Cop'

Mira Rajput shared this image. (Image courtesy: Mirarajput )

Celeb couple Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are a few days away from celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the 29-year-old and mother of two talked about her husband Shahid spoiling their kids - daughter Misha and son Zain by buying them stuff. Talking about bringing up their children, Mira Kapoor in an interview with Film Companion said, “It is very easy to spoil kids. I think its takes a village to raise a child. There are grandparents, uncles, aunts, they are all there. The balancing act continues. It will always be there. I think I am the bad cop in general. Whether it is not giving them what they want or telling them their bed time, or making them do their home work or teaching them their tables, I think their dad gets to spoil them a little bit and get them cool shoes and I am going to be like you can't get them these shoes. On the other hand, he is like I don't want my kids to be like that and then I am like see you can't do that when you are giving them these shoes.”

For Shahid Kapoor's birthday, Mira shared this post and she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sun and moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you."

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde.